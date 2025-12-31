Government Grants Major Relief: Vodafone Idea's Debt Freeze and Moratorium

In a significant move to sustain Vodafone Idea, the government approved a relief package, including freezing the company's AGR dues and a five-year moratorium on payments. This strategic intervention aims to provide crucial support to the financially embattled telecom giant.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi, decided to pause the AGR dues of Vodafone Idea Ltd, estimated at Rs 87,695 crore, with payments set to resume in the fiscal year 2031-32 and be cleared by 2040-41. AGR dues, comprising payments based on Adjusted Gross Revenue, cover license fees and spectrum usage charges.

Vodafone Idea faces ongoing financial struggles due to fierce market competition, heavy debt burdens, and significant AGR liabilities. The government's relief measures, including equity conversions, are vital for the company's survival. However, continued viability depends on policy support, new capital inputs, and operational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)