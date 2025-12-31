Uttar Pradesh Police's Encounter Figures Soar in 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Police killed 48 alleged criminals in encounters in 2025, marking the highest annual figure in eight years. Since 2017, a total of 266 have been killed in similar encounters. The data reflects the state's ‘zero-tolerance policy’ against crime implemented under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure.
In 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police reported the highest number of alleged criminals killed in encounters—48, as per official data. This figure represents a significant increase from previous years and underscores the state's ongoing 'zero-tolerance policy' against crime under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Since March 2017, when Adityanath assumed office, a total of 266 accused individuals have been killed in police encounters. The data, announced by DGP Rajeev Krishna, highlights extensive police operations, with 16,284 conducted over eight years, leading to 10,990 injuries and 266 fatalities among accused persons.
The operations, which have resulted in injuries and fatalities among police personnel as well, are defended as necessary measures in the crackdown on organized crime in Uttar Pradesh. The law enforcement agency maintains its stance on acting in self-defense and within the confines of the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
