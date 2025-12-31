Left Menu

Sadanand Date: New Chapter for Maharashtra Police

Sadanand Date, a veteran IPS officer recognized for his valor during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police in Maharashtra. Date, who will assume his role following Rashmi Shukla’s retirement, has an extensive background in law enforcement and holds a doctorate in economic offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:21 IST
The Maharashtra government has appointed senior IPS officer Sadanand Date as the new Director General of Police. The decision comes with the upcoming retirement of the current DGP Rashmi Shukla on January 3.

Date, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch, has previously held significant positions including Director General of the National Investigation Agency and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief. Notably, he was honored with the President's Police Medal for gallantry due to his courageous actions during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The seasoned officer, who holds a doctorate in economic offences, has a distinguished career spanning key roles in the Central Bureau of Investigation, Central Reserve Police Force, and as Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. Date will lead the Maharashtra police force for the next two years.

