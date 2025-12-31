Sterling Report: Brief Holiday Pause
The sterling report will not be issued on January 1 due to the New Year holiday. It will resume as scheduled on Friday, January 2.
- United Kingdom
The sterling report will be on hiatus on January 1, coinciding with the New Year holiday.
Regular updates are expected to continue without interruption the following day, Friday, January 2.
This temporary pause is a standard occurrence during the holiday season.
