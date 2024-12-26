Casting Wire: Three Years of Revolutionizing Hyderabad's Advertising Landscape

Casting Wire, based in Hyderabad, has reached a significant milestone as it celebrates its third anniversary. Under the guidance of Sandeep Raturi, the agency has revolutionized the city's advertising ecosystem, becoming a beacon for emerging talent and a trusted collaborator for leading brands and production houses across India.

Since its establishment, Casting Wire has played a transformative role in the industry, offering unmatched opportunities to new talent and forging strong relationships with national brands. Raturi, a film graduate from Annapurna College of Film and Media, brought his vision, perseverance, and innovative strategies to Hyderabad, significantly impacting the advertising landscape.

Raturi notes that Hyderabad has always been celebrated for its film culture but is now increasingly recognized as a hub for advertising talent. Casting Wire has aligned with prominent companies like Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Flipkart, ensuring Hyderabad remains integral to national campaigns. The agency remains focused on nurturing local actors through social media initiatives, workshops, and talent programs, guaranteeing their success in the competitive market.

