Casting Wire: Three Years of Revolutionizing Hyderabad's Advertising Landscape

Casting Wire celebrates its third anniversary under Sandeep Raturi, transforming Hyderabad's talent pool and advertising industry. Known for partnerships with top brands, the agency fosters local talent, securing Hyderabad's status as a national advertising hub. Raturi's vision is to advance the city's creative ecosystem further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:03 IST
Casting Wire Celebrates Three Transformative Years: Sandeep Raturi's Vision Reshapes Hyderabad's Advertising Industry. Image Credit: ANI
Casting Wire, based in Hyderabad, has reached a significant milestone as it celebrates its third anniversary. Under the guidance of Sandeep Raturi, the agency has revolutionized the city's advertising ecosystem, becoming a beacon for emerging talent and a trusted collaborator for leading brands and production houses across India.

Since its establishment, Casting Wire has played a transformative role in the industry, offering unmatched opportunities to new talent and forging strong relationships with national brands. Raturi, a film graduate from Annapurna College of Film and Media, brought his vision, perseverance, and innovative strategies to Hyderabad, significantly impacting the advertising landscape.

Raturi notes that Hyderabad has always been celebrated for its film culture but is now increasingly recognized as a hub for advertising talent. Casting Wire has aligned with prominent companies like Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Flipkart, ensuring Hyderabad remains integral to national campaigns. The agency remains focused on nurturing local actors through social media initiatives, workshops, and talent programs, guaranteeing their success in the competitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

