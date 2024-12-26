Mumbai Boosts New Year Travel With Extra Suburban Trains

Mumbai is set to enhance its New Year celebrations by operating twelve special suburban trains, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

The initiative includes eight trains by Western Railway and four by Central Railway, all scheduled for the early hours of January 1, 2024. Both railway zones are based in Mumbai.

The Western Railway services will operate between Churchgate and Virar stations, providing four down (Virar-bound) and four up (Churchgate-bound) services. Each train will make stops at all stations along the route, as confirmed by WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek.

(With inputs from agencies.)