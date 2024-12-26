Left Menu

KMF Hints at Milk Price Hike After Sankranti

KMF chairman Bheema Naik has indicated a possible increase in the milk purchase price following the Sankranti festival. Various stakeholders have demanded a Rs 5 per litre increase to support distressed farmers. A decision will be made in a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik has suggested a potential increase in milk purchase prices post-Sankranti festival.

This comes amid growing calls from multiple stakeholders for a Rs 5 per litre price rise to aid farmers in distress.

A meeting with the Chief Minister after Sankranti will determine the final decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

