KMF Hints at Milk Price Hike After Sankranti
KMF chairman Bheema Naik has indicated a possible increase in the milk purchase price following the Sankranti festival. Various stakeholders have demanded a Rs 5 per litre increase to support distressed farmers. A decision will be made in a meeting with the Chief Minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:23 IST
Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik has suggested a potential increase in milk purchase prices post-Sankranti festival.
This comes amid growing calls from multiple stakeholders for a Rs 5 per litre price rise to aid farmers in distress.
A meeting with the Chief Minister after Sankranti will determine the final decision.
