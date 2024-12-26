Adani Group's Nationwide Vision: Open for Collaboration and Challenging Infrastructure Initiatives

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has asserted his company's readiness to work with any government, regardless of political affiliation, while emphasizing the lack of special treatment for his organization. He cited the Vizhinjam port in Kerala, which is under the administration of the Left Democratic Front, as an example of Adani Group's widespread infrastructure projects across more than 25 states.

Adani addressed allegations made by various political entities during a private event in the national capital. He clarified that Adani Group's operations do not favor BJP-run states exclusively and highlighted the Rs 20,000 crore Vizhinjam port project. "We are prepared to partner with any government as long as politics does not interfere," he declared.

In July, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal witnessed the initiation of operations at Vizhinjam, India's first automated deep water container transshipment port. This advanced facility is capable of managing megamax containerships efficiently.

The infrastructure titan emphasized that such mammoth projects demand unwavering commitment and government backing, irrespective of which party is in control. Adani pointed out that infrastructure development, given its complexities, takes considerable time to reap returns, thus requiring patience and perseverance.

The diverse Adani Group spans multiple sectors from ports and airports to renewable energy and edible oils. Adani expressed his ambition to see the Dharavi redevelopment project through, intending to establish a lasting legacy for the densely populated Mumbai neighborhood.

Reflecting on personal milestones, Adani shared insights into his humble beginnings, highlighting his journey from rural schooling to leading an industrial conglomerate. He conveyed that the acceptance of life's impermanence simplifies existence, a realization that has guided his personal and professional ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)