Tributes Pour In: Manmohan Singh's Legacy as India's Economic Reformer

The nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader credited with laying the groundwork for India's economic transformation. Industry magnates, including Gautam Adani and Harsh Goenka, paid tributes, emphasizing Singh's pivotal role in the historic 1991 economic reforms.

Adani expressed on platform X that Singh's influence would be eternally remembered for reshaping the Indian economy, marking him as a leader who achieved monumental advancements through soft-spoken yet decisive actions. Harsh Goenka echoed these sentiments, describing Singh as a trailblazer whose quiet demeanor belied his impact.

Renowned personalities like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Anand Mahindra also joined in honoring Singh's legacy, highlighting his integrity and service to the nation. Their tributes encapsulate the collective admiration and respect for Singh's contributions to India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)