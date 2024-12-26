Left Menu

Tributes Pour In: Manmohan Singh's Legacy as India's Economic Reformer

Leaders across industries mourn the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his role as the architect of India's economic reforms. Known for his intellect and grace, Singh's contributions in the 1991 reforms reshaped modern India, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:18 IST
Tributes Pour In: Manmohan Singh's Legacy as India's Economic Reformer
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader credited with laying the groundwork for India's economic transformation. Industry magnates, including Gautam Adani and Harsh Goenka, paid tributes, emphasizing Singh's pivotal role in the historic 1991 economic reforms.

Adani expressed on platform X that Singh's influence would be eternally remembered for reshaping the Indian economy, marking him as a leader who achieved monumental advancements through soft-spoken yet decisive actions. Harsh Goenka echoed these sentiments, describing Singh as a trailblazer whose quiet demeanor belied his impact.

Renowned personalities like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Anand Mahindra also joined in honoring Singh's legacy, highlighting his integrity and service to the nation. Their tributes encapsulate the collective admiration and respect for Singh's contributions to India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024