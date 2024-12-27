Left Menu

Tragedy and Tension as Iconic Brazilian Bridge Collapses

A tragic bridge collapse in Brazil has resulted in at least eight deaths, with nine individuals still reported missing. The accident occurred as vehicles plummeted into a river. Efforts to address the situation are complicated by the potential risk of a sulfuric acid spill from a damaged truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:09 IST
The number of fatalities in a tragic Brazilian bridge collapse rose to eight as authorities recovered more bodies. The disaster occurred on a bridge connecting Maranhao and Tocantins when vehicles, including trucks and cars, fell into the river below after a section gave way on Sunday.

A challenging investigation is underway, hindered by the looming threat of a sulfuric acid leak from one of the vehicles involved, which necessitated careful, methodical search efforts in the river. Fortunately, officials confirmed that no leaks had occurred, and hazardous contents appeared intact.

The historic 1960s bridge, a critical link between the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis, now serves as the focal point of a troubling environmental and transportation safety crisis approximately 1,300 kilometers north of Brasilia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

