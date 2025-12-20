Ashes Test Drama: Australia Sets Challenging Target for England

Australia's cricket squad was bowled out for 349 in their second innings on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, shortly before lunch on Saturday. The impressive performance puts them in a favorable position, leaving England in pursuit of a daunting target.

As England prepares to chase down 435 runs for victory, the match's intensity has escalated, drawing enthralled audiences both at the venue and across the globe. The high-stakes encounter showcases the timeless rivalry and competitive nature of the sport.

With only a day of play remaining, England faces an uphill battle as they aim to achieve one of the highest run chases in Test cricket history. Both teams are under pressure as they look to secure bragging rights in this iconic series.

