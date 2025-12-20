Left Menu

Ashes Test Drama: Australia Sets Challenging Target for England

Australia concluded their second innings at 349 runs on day four of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval. This development set a challenging target for England, who now require 435 runs to win. The match continues to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 20-12-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 06:44 IST
Australia's cricket squad was bowled out for 349 in their second innings on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, shortly before lunch on Saturday. The impressive performance puts them in a favorable position, leaving England in pursuit of a daunting target.

As England prepares to chase down 435 runs for victory, the match's intensity has escalated, drawing enthralled audiences both at the venue and across the globe. The high-stakes encounter showcases the timeless rivalry and competitive nature of the sport.

With only a day of play remaining, England faces an uphill battle as they aim to achieve one of the highest run chases in Test cricket history. Both teams are under pressure as they look to secure bragging rights in this iconic series.

