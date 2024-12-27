In a week filled with aerial uncertainty, Azerbaijan Airlines experienced significant disruptions. A flight en route to Mineralnie Vody in southern Russia was forced to return to Baku due to unexpected airspace closures, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency.

Earlier in the week, another Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny met with disaster, crashing in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The incident has attracted scrutiny, with Russian authorities emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation into the sequence of events that led to the crash.

Four Azerbaijani sources, speaking to Reuters, suggested that Russian air defenses might have been involved in the crash. As the investigation continues, both Azerbaijani and Russian officials remain vigilant in uncovering the facts behind these aerial incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)