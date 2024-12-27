Tata Steel Remembers Manmohan Singh: A Legacy in Economic Reform
Tata Steel commemorated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, reflecting on his 2008 visit to Jamshedpur for the company's centenary. Singh, who passed away recently, was pivotal in India's economic transformation. His legacy includes significant contributions during his tenure as Prime Minister and Finance Minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Steel paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his visit to Jamshedpur over 16 years ago for the company's centenary celebrations.
The company highlighted Singh's visit on April 22, 2008, where he expressed joy and planted a banyan tree sapling to symbolize growth and prosperity.
Singh, who passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at 92, was instrumental in shaping India's economic reforms, leaving behind a globally recognized legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Leadership: Stacey Allaster's Impactful Legacy
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
Periyar's Legacy Revitalized: New Memorial and Library Inaugurated
Literary Legacy: Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman to Honor Odia Writers
Celebrating Alvin Ailey: A Dance Legacy at the Whitney