Left Menu

Tata Steel Remembers Manmohan Singh: A Legacy in Economic Reform

Tata Steel commemorated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, reflecting on his 2008 visit to Jamshedpur for the company's centenary. Singh, who passed away recently, was pivotal in India's economic transformation. His legacy includes significant contributions during his tenure as Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:55 IST
Tata Steel Remembers Manmohan Singh: A Legacy in Economic Reform
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his visit to Jamshedpur over 16 years ago for the company's centenary celebrations.

The company highlighted Singh's visit on April 22, 2008, where he expressed joy and planted a banyan tree sapling to symbolize growth and prosperity.

Singh, who passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at 92, was instrumental in shaping India's economic reforms, leaving behind a globally recognized legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024