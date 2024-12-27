Tata Steel Remembers Manmohan Singh: A Legacy in Economic Reform

Tata Steel paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his visit to Jamshedpur over 16 years ago for the company's centenary celebrations.

The company highlighted Singh's visit on April 22, 2008, where he expressed joy and planted a banyan tree sapling to symbolize growth and prosperity.

Singh, who passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at 92, was instrumental in shaping India's economic reforms, leaving behind a globally recognized legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)