Left Menu

Delhi's Electricity Bill Relief: Major Reduction in PPAC

Delhi's Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) have been significantly reduced, resulting in lower electricity bills for consumers. This reduction is credited to improved demand supply chain management and political efforts. The Delhi government and opposition parties debate over taking credit for the reduced charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:27 IST
Delhi's Electricity Bill Relief: Major Reduction in PPAC
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a significant reduction in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC), promising a substantial decrease in electricity bills for residents. This decision, described as a 'new year bonanza,' aims to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, officials stated on Friday.

According to Chief Minister Atishi, who oversees the power department, the reduction is attributed to the state's effective demand supply chain management and its 'honest politics'. The revised charges substantially lower previous rates set in September, with officials highlighting reductions to 20.52% for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), 13.63% for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and 18.19% for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).

However, BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed the reduction resulted from the party's protests against the PPAC setup by the AAP government and the intervention of LG V K Saxena. The PPAC adjustments are part of efforts under the Electricity Act allowing compensation for increased power procurement costs due to rising fuel prices and policy changes. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approved the changes, providing significant relief to Delhi's electricity consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024