Delhi's Electricity Bill Relief: Major Reduction in PPAC
Delhi's Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) have been significantly reduced, resulting in lower electricity bills for consumers. This reduction is credited to improved demand supply chain management and political efforts. The Delhi government and opposition parties debate over taking credit for the reduced charges.
The Delhi government has announced a significant reduction in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC), promising a substantial decrease in electricity bills for residents. This decision, described as a 'new year bonanza,' aims to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, officials stated on Friday.
According to Chief Minister Atishi, who oversees the power department, the reduction is attributed to the state's effective demand supply chain management and its 'honest politics'. The revised charges substantially lower previous rates set in September, with officials highlighting reductions to 20.52% for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), 13.63% for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and 18.19% for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).
However, BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed the reduction resulted from the party's protests against the PPAC setup by the AAP government and the intervention of LG V K Saxena. The PPAC adjustments are part of efforts under the Electricity Act allowing compensation for increased power procurement costs due to rising fuel prices and policy changes. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) approved the changes, providing significant relief to Delhi's electricity consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
