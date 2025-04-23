Left Menu

Guatemalan Deputy Energy Minister Detained Amid Support for Arevalo

Guatemalan authorities have detained Luis Pacheco, the Deputy Energy Minister and former Indigenous leader. Pacheco, known for his leadership in demonstrations backing President Bernardo Arevalo post-2023 election, was arrested on Wednesday. The incident underscores political tensions in the nation following the recent election cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:47 IST
Guatemalan Deputy Energy Minister Detained Amid Support for Arevalo

On Wednesday, Guatemalan police detained Luis Pacheco, the nation's Deputy Energy Minister, capturing the events live on local media. Pacheco, a former Indigenous leader, gained recognition for his role in demonstrations supporting now-President Bernardo Arevalo following the 2023 election.

Pacheco's arrest has stirred conversations about political dynamics in Guatemala, illustrating the ongoing tensions in the wake of Arevalo's victory. His involvement in backing the new president has made him a notable figure in recent political events.

The arrest is indicative of the complex challenges facing Arevalo's administration, as it navigates both internal pressures and external scrutiny. Observers are keenly watching how these developments will influence the country's political landscape in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025