Guatemalan Deputy Energy Minister Detained Amid Support for Arevalo

On Wednesday, Guatemalan police detained Luis Pacheco, the nation's Deputy Energy Minister, capturing the events live on local media. Pacheco, a former Indigenous leader, gained recognition for his role in demonstrations supporting now-President Bernardo Arevalo following the 2023 election.

Pacheco's arrest has stirred conversations about political dynamics in Guatemala, illustrating the ongoing tensions in the wake of Arevalo's victory. His involvement in backing the new president has made him a notable figure in recent political events.

The arrest is indicative of the complex challenges facing Arevalo's administration, as it navigates both internal pressures and external scrutiny. Observers are keenly watching how these developments will influence the country's political landscape in the coming months.

