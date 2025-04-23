Tragedy in Kashmir: Fallen Hero Vinay Narwal Remembered

The tragic death of Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal during his honeymoon in Kashmir has shaken the nation. Narwal was shot by terrorists in front of his wife, Himanshi, who had been married to him for just a week. The incident has led to widespread mourning and calls for action against terrorism.

Narwal's body was flown to Delhi before being taken to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana, where he received a military funeral. Thousands attended the ceremony to pay their respects, and government officials, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, emphasized a strong stance against terrorism.

As the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated officer, His grieving family remembers him for his joyful demeanor and commitment to service. Social media has circulated videos of the couple's honeymoon, underscoring the heartbreaking loss of a promising life cut short too soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)