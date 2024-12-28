Left Menu

Fog Disrupts UK Air Travel on Busy Holiday Weekend

Thick fog and low visibility caused significant disruption to air travel in the UK over a busy holiday weekend. Flights at Gatwick and Heathrow airports faced delays, with the Met Office warning drivers and travelers of reduced visibility. Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thick fog and low visibility plagued UK air travel on Saturday, causing significant disruption during one of the year's busiest travel weekends. Passengers flying to or from the UK faced delays, with Gatwick Airport warning of possible scheduling issues throughout the day.

On Friday, adverse weather conditions had already caused delays of up to three hours, and by Saturday morning, at least 40 short-haul European flights from Gatwick were delayed. Heathrow Airport also advised travelers to verify any potential delays with their respective airlines.

According to the Met Office, fog patches could reduce visibility to just 100 meters in areas across the UK, urging travelers to plan extra time for journeys. Air traffic control emphasized the safety priority of the restrictions, as teams worked to minimize disruption. Improvements in conditions are anticipated by Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

