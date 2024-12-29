Left Menu

Horror in South Korea: Jeju Air Crash Claims Over 120 Lives

A Jeju Air passenger plane crash in South Korea resulted in at least 124 fatalities after it skidded off a runway and caught fire. The incident occurred at Muan airport, with the flight arriving from Bangkok. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, amid ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Aviation tragedy struck South Korea as a Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway at Muan airport. The crash resulted in the deaths of at least 124 people, marking it as one of the country's worst aviation disasters. Emergency responders swiftly mobilized to address the unfolding catastrophe.

The ill-fated Boeing 737-800, returning from Bangkok, failed to deploy its front landing gear, causing it to collide with a concrete wall. While emergency teams managed to save two crew members, many passengers remain missing. A comprehensive investigation is in progress, focusing on factors like potential bird strikes.

This accident occurs amidst significant political upheaval in South Korea, further complicating governmental response efforts. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand, where the flight originated, expressed condolences and offered immediate support. Meanwhile, Jeju Air and Boeing have pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

