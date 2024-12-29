Horror in South Korea: Jeju Air Crash Claims Over 120 Lives

Aviation tragedy struck South Korea as a Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway at Muan airport. The crash resulted in the deaths of at least 124 people, marking it as one of the country's worst aviation disasters. Emergency responders swiftly mobilized to address the unfolding catastrophe.

The ill-fated Boeing 737-800, returning from Bangkok, failed to deploy its front landing gear, causing it to collide with a concrete wall. While emergency teams managed to save two crew members, many passengers remain missing. A comprehensive investigation is in progress, focusing on factors like potential bird strikes.

This accident occurs amidst significant political upheaval in South Korea, further complicating governmental response efforts. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand, where the flight originated, expressed condolences and offered immediate support. Meanwhile, Jeju Air and Boeing have pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)