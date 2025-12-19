Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Discriminatory Practices in High Court Employee Regularisation

The Supreme Court criticized the Allahabad High Court for its discriminatory employment regularisation practices, mandating reinstatement of certain non-regularised employees. The court emphasized equality principles and ordered benefits for affected employees while distinguishing this case from precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:36 IST
The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Allahabad High Court over its handling of employee regularisation, highlighting a lack of equality and fairness. The apex court directed the reinstatement of certain non-regularised employees, emphasizing the need for high courts to adhere to principles of equality in their administrative actions.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi observed that the appellants, who faced adverse judgments earlier, were unfairly denied regularisation, contrary to the treatment of their peers. This, the court asserted, breached constitutional articles safeguarding equality before the law and equality of opportunity in public employment.

The court mandated that the employees be reinstated and receive applicable benefits, although no salary for their period out of work. The decision addressed case-specific circumstances, cautioning against its use as a precedent while acknowledging the broader implications for administrative justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

