Supreme Court Criticizes Discriminatory Practices in High Court Employee Regularisation

The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Allahabad High Court over its handling of employee regularisation, highlighting a lack of equality and fairness. The apex court directed the reinstatement of certain non-regularised employees, emphasizing the need for high courts to adhere to principles of equality in their administrative actions.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi observed that the appellants, who faced adverse judgments earlier, were unfairly denied regularisation, contrary to the treatment of their peers. This, the court asserted, breached constitutional articles safeguarding equality before the law and equality of opportunity in public employment.

The court mandated that the employees be reinstated and receive applicable benefits, although no salary for their period out of work. The decision addressed case-specific circumstances, cautioning against its use as a precedent while acknowledging the broader implications for administrative justice.

