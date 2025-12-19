ICJ's Landmark Genocide Case: Myanmar vs. Rohingya

The International Court of Justice will, for the first time in over a decade, address a genocide case on its merits starting January 12. The case accuses Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya, a minority Muslim group, and it could set important precedents for international law.

The proceedings, initiated by Gambia with support from the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, allege that Myanmar's military actions in 2017 amounted to genocide. These hearings will span until January 29, with both sides, Myanmar and Gambia, presenting their cases in the first two weeks.

Closed-door sessions have been allocated for witness testimonies. This case is pivotal as it challenges the traditional view of genocide, urging the ICJ to also consider forced displacement and crimes against children, potentially broadening the scope of what constitutes genocidal acts under international law.

