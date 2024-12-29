Tragedy in the Skies: Deadliest Air Accident in South Korea

An airliner crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea killed at least 177 people, marking the nation's deadliest air accident. The tragedy unfolded as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from Bangkok, attempted a belly-land and erupted into flames after hitting a wall, as per the transport ministry.

Rescue efforts secured two crew members, but officials presume the final two missing people are dead, making it the worst South Korean airline crash in three decades. Initial investigations suggest a bird strike may have caused a landing gear malfunction, though experts question this theory.

Grief engulfed Muan's airport as families mourned, seeking answers and refusing media intrusions. Jeju Air CEO apologized, emphasizing support for the victims' families. The government is dedicating resources to address the aftermath, with all flights at Muan currently halted.

