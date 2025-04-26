Warren Challenges SEC on Trump Media's Crypto Pivot

In a move highlighting the intricate ties between finance and politics, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has queried the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about its approach to overseeing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from a company linked to President Donald Trump.

Warren, in a letter seen by Reuters, expressed concerns over conflicts of interest, noting the intertwined financial interests and political influence. This query is central to a broader discourse surrounding potential favoritism in regulatory approvals.

While Warren's letter subjects Trump's media ventures to ethical scrutiny, it underscores the challenges faced by the Democratic Party in probing deeper due to Republican control of Congress. The response from Trump's allies frames the senator's actions as a political maneuver, further complicating the regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)