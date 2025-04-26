Left Menu

Trump Administration Disbands Consumer Protection Branch Amid Cost-Cutting Drive

The Trump administration plans to dismantle the Consumer Protection Branch of the Justice Department, affecting over 200 employees. Known for handling critical food and drug safety cases, its functions will be redistributed across different divisions. High-profile cases, including Walgreens' opioid settlement, highlight its significant impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As part of a cost-cutting initiative under President Donald Trump's administration, the Justice Department's Consumer Protection Branch is set to be disbanded, according to sources familiar with the situation. This unit, which plays a pivotal role in the criminal and civil enforcement of U.S. food and drug laws, employs approximately 215 people.

Located within the Civil Division, the branch has a unique mandate that combines criminal prosecutions with civil enforcement. It tackles violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, alongside statutes for the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The dismantling will relocate criminal case attorneys to the Criminal Division while others remain in the Civil Division. The critical impact of the branch is evident from cases like Walgreens' $350 million settlement for illegal opioid prescriptions and the Peanut Corporation's salmonella outbreak prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

