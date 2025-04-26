Trump Administration Disbands Consumer Protection Branch Amid Cost-Cutting Drive

As part of a cost-cutting initiative under President Donald Trump's administration, the Justice Department's Consumer Protection Branch is set to be disbanded, according to sources familiar with the situation. This unit, which plays a pivotal role in the criminal and civil enforcement of U.S. food and drug laws, employs approximately 215 people.

Located within the Civil Division, the branch has a unique mandate that combines criminal prosecutions with civil enforcement. It tackles violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, alongside statutes for the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The dismantling will relocate criminal case attorneys to the Criminal Division while others remain in the Civil Division. The critical impact of the branch is evident from cases like Walgreens' $350 million settlement for illegal opioid prescriptions and the Peanut Corporation's salmonella outbreak prosecution.

