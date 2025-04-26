States Push Back Against Federal Directive on DEI Programs

Nineteen states are taking a stand against a Trump administration directive that seeks to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public schools. On Friday, these states filed a federal lawsuit challenging what they consider an unlawful threat to federal funding.

The lawsuit, submitted in Massachusetts by Democratic attorneys general, aims to prevent the Department of Education from withholding funding based on a directive issued on April 3. This directive requires states to certify compliance with civil rights laws, including the rejection of 'illegal DEI practices,' with further certification due from local school systems by April 24.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell asserts that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are essential for ensuring students feel supported and safe, denouncing the administration's funding threats as both unlawful and harmful. The lawsuit arrives on the heels of rulings in three states against similar administration directives, emphasizing concerns about academic freedom and the potential to impact over USD 13.8 billion in educational funding.

