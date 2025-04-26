Left Menu

States Push Back Against Federal Directive on DEI Programs

Nineteen states have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Trump administration directive aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public schools, contesting the directive's legality and its threat to cut federal funding. Democratic attorneys general are seeking to block these measures, citing potential harm to educational access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concord | Updated: 26-04-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 02:22 IST
States Push Back Against Federal Directive on DEI Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Nineteen states are taking a stand against a Trump administration directive that seeks to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public schools. On Friday, these states filed a federal lawsuit challenging what they consider an unlawful threat to federal funding.

The lawsuit, submitted in Massachusetts by Democratic attorneys general, aims to prevent the Department of Education from withholding funding based on a directive issued on April 3. This directive requires states to certify compliance with civil rights laws, including the rejection of 'illegal DEI practices,' with further certification due from local school systems by April 24.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell asserts that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are essential for ensuring students feel supported and safe, denouncing the administration's funding threats as both unlawful and harmful. The lawsuit arrives on the heels of rulings in three states against similar administration directives, emphasizing concerns about academic freedom and the potential to impact over USD 13.8 billion in educational funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025