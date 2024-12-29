Heroic Pilots Honored Amid Tensions Over Downed Azerbaijani Plane

On Sunday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation, alleging that the recent passenger plane crash, which claimed 38 lives, resulted from accidental shooting from Russian ground forces. This statement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's public apology for the incident, emphasizing it as a 'tragic event' in Russian airspace involving Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243.

The Azerbaijani leader criticized initial Russian reports blaming a bird strike or a gas cylinder explosion for the crash, calling these attempts to cover up the true cause. Aliyev demanded accountability from Russia, seeking punishment for those responsible, while pilots were celebrated for their life-saving actions during the emergency landing.

Azerbaijan paid tribute to the crew, posthumously awarding them as National Heroes. Meanwhile, both nations continue investigations, as citizens, including emergency responders, were honored by Kazakhstan for their rescue efforts. The jet had attempted a safe landing despite electronic interferences before crash landing near Kazakhstan.

