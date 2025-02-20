Ukrainian Forces Counter Major Russian Drone and Missile Assault

In a significant escalation, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia had launched an overnight assault involving 161 drones and 14 missiles targeting the northeastern region of Kharkiv's critical infrastructure.

Despite the large-scale attack, Ukrainian air forces successfully neutralized 80 drones. An additional 78 drones were reportedly 'lost,' attributed to electronic countermeasures deployed by Ukrainian forces.

This incident underscores the ongoing military tension and highlights the strategic use of advanced electronic warfare in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)