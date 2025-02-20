Ukrainian Forces Counter Major Russian Drone and Missile Assault
Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine with 161 drones and 14 missiles, targeting Kharkiv's critical infrastructure. Ukrainian air forces successfully downed 80 drones, and 78 drones suffered losses due to electronic warfare. This highlights ongoing tensions and military engagements in the region.
In a significant escalation, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia had launched an overnight assault involving 161 drones and 14 missiles targeting the northeastern region of Kharkiv's critical infrastructure.
Despite the large-scale attack, Ukrainian air forces successfully neutralized 80 drones. An additional 78 drones were reportedly 'lost,' attributed to electronic countermeasures deployed by Ukrainian forces.
This incident underscores the ongoing military tension and highlights the strategic use of advanced electronic warfare in the conflict.
