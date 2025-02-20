Russian Forces Reclaim Over 800 sq km in Kursk Region
Russian military has retaken more than 800 square kilometers in the Kursk region from Ukraine, reclaiming 64% of the total territory initially captured by Ukraine. Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi reported that Russia is advancing in all directions.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant military development, Russian forces have reclaimed over 800 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region, reversing the gains made by Ukraine during last year's incursion. The reclaimed land constitutes about 64% of the territory Ukraine initially captured.
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, leader of the General Staff's main operational directorate, shared this update with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, asserting the strategic progress made by Russian forces.
According to Rudskoi, the Russian military continues to advance in multiple directions, potentially marking a shift in the regional dynamics of the ongoing conflict.
