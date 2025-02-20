In a significant military development, Russian forces have reclaimed over 800 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region, reversing the gains made by Ukraine during last year's incursion. The reclaimed land constitutes about 64% of the territory Ukraine initially captured.

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, leader of the General Staff's main operational directorate, shared this update with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, asserting the strategic progress made by Russian forces.

According to Rudskoi, the Russian military continues to advance in multiple directions, potentially marking a shift in the regional dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)