Russian forces have made significant territorial gains in the ongoing conflict, reclaiming more than 800 square kilometers from Ukraine in the western Kursk region. This marks approximately 64% of the total territory previously seized by Ukraine, as reported by a senior Russian general.

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi revealed to Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper that Russia's strategic advances have pushed Ukraine into a defensive position since February 2024. He stated that Russia now holds majorities in key Ukrainian regions and termed them as legally part of Russia. The general emphasized that the conflict's resolution depends on Western actions.

The geopolitical landscape has been further complicated by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial stance, labeling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "dictator" and urging swift peace negotiations. The ongoing conflict, sparked by Russia's 2022 incursion, remains Europe's deadliest since World War Two.

