Tragedy at Muan: South Korea's Deadliest Air Crash Unfolds

A tragic air accident at South Korea's Muan International Airport resulted in the deaths of 179 individuals. The incident occurred when a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok attempted to land, skidded off the runway, and burst into flames. Investigations are focusing on bird strikes and weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:08 IST
In a devastating turn of events, South Korea experienced its deadliest air accident on Sunday as a Jeju Air flight crash-landed at Muan International Airport, claiming the lives of 179 individuals.

The tragic incident unfolded when the flight from Bangkok skidded off the runway while attempting to land, subsequently erupting in flames. Factors such as bird strikes and weather conditions are being investigated as potential causes.

Families mourned in the airport's arrival area, as the South Korean government rallied resources to handle the aftermath. The crash highlights significant safety concerns for the aviation sector in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

