Tragedy at Muan: South Korea's Deadliest Air Crash Unfolds

In a devastating turn of events, South Korea experienced its deadliest air accident on Sunday as a Jeju Air flight crash-landed at Muan International Airport, claiming the lives of 179 individuals.

The tragic incident unfolded when the flight from Bangkok skidded off the runway while attempting to land, subsequently erupting in flames. Factors such as bird strikes and weather conditions are being investigated as potential causes.

Families mourned in the airport's arrival area, as the South Korean government rallied resources to handle the aftermath. The crash highlights significant safety concerns for the aviation sector in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)