Tragedy at Muan: South Korea's Deadliest Air Crash Unfolds
A tragic air accident at South Korea's Muan International Airport resulted in the deaths of 179 individuals. The incident occurred when a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok attempted to land, skidded off the runway, and burst into flames. Investigations are focusing on bird strikes and weather conditions.
In a devastating turn of events, South Korea experienced its deadliest air accident on Sunday as a Jeju Air flight crash-landed at Muan International Airport, claiming the lives of 179 individuals.
The tragic incident unfolded when the flight from Bangkok skidded off the runway while attempting to land, subsequently erupting in flames. Factors such as bird strikes and weather conditions are being investigated as potential causes.
Families mourned in the airport's arrival area, as the South Korean government rallied resources to handle the aftermath. The crash highlights significant safety concerns for the aviation sector in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Exam Paper Leak Sparks Investigation
Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Investigation Shake-Up
Controversy Surrounds Investigation into Golden Temple Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal
Counter Intelligence Kashmir: Uncovering New Leads in Terror Investigation
Tragic Turn in Shivrajpur: Dalit Girl's Death Sparks Investigation