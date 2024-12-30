Star-Studded Celebration: Kunwar's Global School Shines on Its 8th Annual Day

Lucknow's Kunwar's Global School celebrated its 8th annual day with much aplomb, graced by the presence of distinguished Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra.

The ceremony, marked by the lighting of the traditional lamp, paid tribute to the school's guiding soul, Kunwar Yasharth. It was a day filled with joy as students, parents, and staff gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Sanjay Mishra, chief guest for the event, was felicitated by Rajesh Singh Dayal, chairman of the school. He lauded Dayal's altruistic efforts for the institution and praised the school's state-of-the-art infrastructure, which he said is crucial for shaping India's future. Mishra shared profound life insights with students, urging them to strive for personal and communal betterment.

The event's cultural program was a kaleidoscope of talent, with enchanting dance and music performances. Pre-primary students captivated audiences, while a play on Lord Buddha's life left attendees in awe. The school's principal, Apu Dey, concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in making the day memorable.

Kunwar's Global School, located in Lucknow, remains steadfast in its commitment to holistic education, academic excellence, and social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)