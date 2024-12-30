Star-Studded Celebration: Kunwar's Global School Shines on Its 8th Annual Day
Kunwar's Global School in Lucknow marked its 8th annual day with grandeur, featuring Bollywood star Sanjay Mishra. The event included cultural performances, inspiring speeches, and a tribute to the school's founder, making it a memorable occasion for all attendees.
- Country:
- India
Lucknow's Kunwar's Global School celebrated its 8th annual day with much aplomb, graced by the presence of distinguished Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra.
The ceremony, marked by the lighting of the traditional lamp, paid tribute to the school's guiding soul, Kunwar Yasharth. It was a day filled with joy as students, parents, and staff gathered to commemorate the occasion.
Sanjay Mishra, chief guest for the event, was felicitated by Rajesh Singh Dayal, chairman of the school. He lauded Dayal's altruistic efforts for the institution and praised the school's state-of-the-art infrastructure, which he said is crucial for shaping India's future. Mishra shared profound life insights with students, urging them to strive for personal and communal betterment.
The event's cultural program was a kaleidoscope of talent, with enchanting dance and music performances. Pre-primary students captivated audiences, while a play on Lord Buddha's life left attendees in awe. The school's principal, Apu Dey, concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in making the day memorable.
Kunwar's Global School, located in Lucknow, remains steadfast in its commitment to holistic education, academic excellence, and social responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pradhan's Critique: Congress Lacks Responsibility, Says Education Minister
Vice President Advocates for Service-Oriented Education to Boost Democracy and Equality
Transformative Budget: CM Sukhu Drives Rural Economy, Education, and Health in Himachal Pradesh
Karnataka Education Commissioner Debunks School Trip Cancellation Rumors
The Rise of Generative AI: Redefining Human Creativity and Personalizing Education