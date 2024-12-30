Uttar Pradesh Targets USD 1 Trillion Economy with New Export Policy
Uttar Pradesh is set to unveil a new five-year export policy aiming to increase the state's share in national exports to 7.5%. By enhancing export capabilities and providing various incentives, the state targets becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. Connectivity improvements, such as the Jewar Airport, will support this goal.
The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to launch a new five-year export policy aimed at increasing its share in national exports to 7.5%. The initiative is part of efforts to propel the state towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.
The proposed policy for 2025-30 will replace the current one and is designed to enhance export capabilities, foster economic growth, and create jobs. According to Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', the Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion, the policy will significantly boost state revenue.
Under the current policies, incentives are being offered to exporters through initiatives like the Marketing Development Assistance and Gateway Port Scheme. An upcoming connectivity boost with the Jewar Airport is also expected to strengthen export activities.
