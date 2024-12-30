Left Menu

UFlex Invests $200 Million in Egypt for Strategic Expansion

Flexible packaging firm UFlex is investing $200 million in Egypt on two projects to strengthen its backward integration strategy. The investments involve a PET chips facility and an aseptic packaging unit aimed at servicing markets in the Middle East, Europe, and potentially the Americas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:10 IST
UFlex Invests $200 Million in Egypt for Strategic Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to strengthen its market presence, UFlex, a leader in flexible packaging solutions, is allocating $200 million for two major projects in Egypt. This investment is aimed at supporting neighboring countries and European markets while meeting local demands.

According to UFlex Ltd Group President and CFO, Rajesh Bhatia, about $70 million is being directed towards a new PET chips facility. This facility will supply essential raw material for BOPET films, marking a crucial step in their backward integration strategy. Additionally, $125-130 million is earmarked for an aseptic packaging unit slated for completion by FY26.

Bhatia highlighted Egypt's favorable conditions, including duty-free exports to Europe and lower costs of manpower and energy, making it an ideal hub for expansion. With these projects, UFlex aims to achieve a 15% consolidated revenue growth in FY25, building on last year's revenue of Rs 13,510 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024