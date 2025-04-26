Left Menu

Breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that significant progress has been made in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. With most points agreed upon, high-level meetings are proposed to finalize the deal, signaling a potential breakthrough in the conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 03:30 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that the majority of key points for a deal to conclude the war in Ukraine have been agreed upon following productive discussions.

He emphasized that both parties are nearing a consensus and urged for high-level meetings to finalize the agreement.

Trump shared these updates on Truth Social, indicating an optimistic step towards peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

