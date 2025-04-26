Tensions Rise Over Kashmir: Pakistan Calls for International Probe

Tensions have intensified between India and Pakistan following a recent attack that left 26 men dead in Indian Kashmir. Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has called for an international investigation to probe the killings, as reported by the New York Times.

Both countries, asserting ownership over Kashmir but controlling parts of it, are embroiled in a series of retaliatory actions. While India accuses Pakistan of involvement, Islamabad denies any connection, with the Pakistani government closing airspace to Indian aircraft.

Asif has criticized India's response, which includes suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and taking domestic political actions, seen as punitive measures without concrete evidence. He disputes claims linking Pakistan-based groups to the attack, emphasizing that such organizations are inactive within the nation's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)