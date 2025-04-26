Left Menu

Controversial Telecom Bill Sparks Mexican Political Debate

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces backlash over a controversial telecommunications bill, prompting her to call for revisions. Critics argue it threatens free speech, allowing potential government censorship. Despite rapid Senate progress, international human rights bodies urge adherence to global free expression standards, as debate continues in Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is urging changes to a contentious telecommunications bill after critics raised concerns over potential limits on free speech, suggesting it could enable government censorship. The bill progressed swiftly through Senate committees within a day of its introduction.

Sheinbaum contends that the legislation aims to prevent international entities from disseminating political propaganda in Mexico. However, opponents fear it could place telecom control in state hands via a new agency, succeeding the country's previous telecom regulators.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in Mexico has called for careful legislative processes involving public consultation to ensure compliance with international free speech and privacy standards, as discussions on the bill continue.

