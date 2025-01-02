Left Menu

RBI Report Reveals Surge in Gold Loans Amid Compliance Concerns

Gold loans in India have seen a rapid increase, according to a Reserve Bank of India report. However, the central bank flagged ongoing irregularities among some financial entities. New guidelines aim to address these issues, ensuring sustainable growth as NBFCs continue to dominate the segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:32 IST
RBI Report Reveals Surge in Gold Loans Amid Compliance Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report has highlighted a significant upsurge in gold loans across the country, stating that these loans have witnessed accelerated growth as of September 2024 compared to the same period last year. This trend underscores an increasing reliance on gold as collateral to handle financial requirements.

The RBI raised concerns about irregular practices among certain supervised entities (SEs) associated with gold lending. In response, on September 30, 2024, the central bank introduced guidelines advising SEs to reassess their gold loan policies and practices, identifying issues such as poor outsourcing practices, discrepancies in gold valuation, inadequate due diligence, and lack of effective monitoring on loan fund utilization.

The report reaffirms the dominance of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the gold loan sector, commanding a 59.9% share of total gold loans by March 2024. It also observed a slowdown in other retail lending categories. The RBI stresses the necessity for transparency and compliance to protect borrowers and maintain financial stability, as regulatory measures aim to enhance trust and efficiency in the gold loan market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025