Left Menu

Bochorer Best 2024: Celebrating Bengal's Trailblazers at ITC Sonar

The Bochorer Best 2024 awards ceremony at ITC Sonar celebrated ten exceptional individuals for their notable contributions across various fields. Hosted by Anandabazar.com, the event highlighted achievements in art, science, and entrepreneurship, gathering notable figures from entertainment, politics, and business for a memorable night of recognition and inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:24 IST
Bochorer Best 2024: Celebrating Bengal's Trailblazers at ITC Sonar
Anandabazar.com Felicitates the Changemakers of Society at Bochorer Best 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On December 16, 2024, ITC Sonar witnessed an extraordinary celebration as Anandabazar.com held its fourth Bochorer Best awards ceremony. Sponsored by CESC and powered by Merlin, the event recognized ten outstanding individuals for their societal contributions in fields ranging from art to entrepreneurship.

The awards ceremony was a marquee event, attended by luminaries invited by ABP Group's Editor Emeritus, Aveek Sarkar. It was a landmark occasion on Bengal's cultural calendar, honoring excellence across varied domains. The standout awardees included individuals such as Police Officer Azharuddin Khan and Scientist Debolina Sarkar, each making pioneering strides in their respective areas.

The evening saw a delightful melding of art and politics as leading figures from Bengali entertainment, including actors like Prosenjit Chattopadhyay, mingled with political dignitaries such as Bratya Basu. Attendees applauded the event's sponsors, including Asian Paints and PC Chandra Jewellers, for their support, ensuring the night was a resounding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025