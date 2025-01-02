Bochorer Best 2024: Celebrating Bengal's Trailblazers at ITC Sonar

On December 16, 2024, ITC Sonar witnessed an extraordinary celebration as Anandabazar.com held its fourth Bochorer Best awards ceremony. Sponsored by CESC and powered by Merlin, the event recognized ten outstanding individuals for their societal contributions in fields ranging from art to entrepreneurship.

The awards ceremony was a marquee event, attended by luminaries invited by ABP Group's Editor Emeritus, Aveek Sarkar. It was a landmark occasion on Bengal's cultural calendar, honoring excellence across varied domains. The standout awardees included individuals such as Police Officer Azharuddin Khan and Scientist Debolina Sarkar, each making pioneering strides in their respective areas.

The evening saw a delightful melding of art and politics as leading figures from Bengali entertainment, including actors like Prosenjit Chattopadhyay, mingled with political dignitaries such as Bratya Basu. Attendees applauded the event's sponsors, including Asian Paints and PC Chandra Jewellers, for their support, ensuring the night was a resounding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)