Crash Chaos: Vehicles Plunge Into Creek in Mumbai

In a dramatic incident early Friday morning, a black-and-yellow taxi and a tempo were sent plummeting into a creek at Dharavi, central Mumbai, following a crash involving a speeding trailer.

Around 4:45 am, the trailer driver lost control at a T-junction, colliding with at least six parked vehicles. The force of the impact sent some, including a taxi and a tempo, over the edge into the creek.

Authorities, including police and fire brigade personnel, swiftly arrived on the scene, employing cranes to retrieve the vehicles. The trailer driver has been detained as police begin their investigation at Shahu Nagar.

