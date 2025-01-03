Crash Chaos: Vehicles Plunge Into Creek in Mumbai
A trailer lost control in central Mumbai, hitting parked vehicles and causing a taxi and tempo to fall into a creek. No injuries were reported. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, and the trailer driver is in custody as investigations continue.
In a dramatic incident early Friday morning, a black-and-yellow taxi and a tempo were sent plummeting into a creek at Dharavi, central Mumbai, following a crash involving a speeding trailer.
Around 4:45 am, the trailer driver lost control at a T-junction, colliding with at least six parked vehicles. The force of the impact sent some, including a taxi and a tempo, over the edge into the creek.
Authorities, including police and fire brigade personnel, swiftly arrived on the scene, employing cranes to retrieve the vehicles. The trailer driver has been detained as police begin their investigation at Shahu Nagar.
