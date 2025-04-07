Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated on Monday that the government remains committed to persuading U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce tariffs on Japan's exports. Despite recognizing that negotiation results might not be immediate, Ishiba emphasized the government's proactive approach in addressing the economic repercussions.

Speaking to parliament, Ishiba highlighted the importance of utilizing comprehensive measures to shield the economy from the effects of U.S. tariffs. He outlined plans to support domestic companies through financial aid and underscored the necessity of safeguarding employment in the face of trade challenges.

The Japanese government's strategy aims to provide a buffer against the potentially adverse economic impacts of U.S. tariffs, ensuring stability for homegrown businesses and preserving jobs amid ongoing trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)