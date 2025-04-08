Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Tariff Talks: World Unrest
Global equity markets experienced intense turmoil due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The potential economic impact led to significant market volatility, with U.S. indices witnessing substantial declines. Experts discuss concerns over recession, policy responses, and the long-term implications of ongoing trade tensions.
April 7 (Reuters) - Global equity markets experienced a wave of instability on Monday as President Donald Trump upheld his comprehensive tariff strategy, though indications emerged that negotiations might be possible with affected nations.
The U.S. S&P 500 index saw a slight dip of 0.23% by the end of trading in New York, recovering from lower points to stay above a 20% downturn from February's highs, thus skirting a bear market confirmation. Investors worldwide witnessed a disappearance of trillions in equity value following the tariff announcements.
Sharp declines were observed globally, with Japan's Nikkei down nearly 8% and European shares falling by over 4%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields bounced back slightly as volatility indices cooled off. Analysts predict ongoing challenges amid trade tensions, policy unpredictability, and economic growth threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
