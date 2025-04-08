Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Tariff Talks: World Unrest

April 7 (Reuters) - Global equity markets experienced a wave of instability on Monday as President Donald Trump upheld his comprehensive tariff strategy, though indications emerged that negotiations might be possible with affected nations.

The U.S. S&P 500 index saw a slight dip of 0.23% by the end of trading in New York, recovering from lower points to stay above a 20% downturn from February's highs, thus skirting a bear market confirmation. Investors worldwide witnessed a disappearance of trillions in equity value following the tariff announcements.

Sharp declines were observed globally, with Japan's Nikkei down nearly 8% and European shares falling by over 4%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields bounced back slightly as volatility indices cooled off. Analysts predict ongoing challenges amid trade tensions, policy unpredictability, and economic growth threats.

