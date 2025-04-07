Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder, triumphed in the long hurdles at the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, ending the event with a notable victory. Despite the star-studded lineup, including two-time Olympic champions, the inaugural meet struggled with low attendance.

The unique track event, aspiring to transform athletics with a 'Formula One' like appeal, attracted top talents with hefty prizes. McLaughlin-Levrone, compelled by the competition and prize money, maintained focus on her performance, adding another $100,000 to her winnings.

Despite efforts to boost turnout, including offering free tickets, the stands remained notably sparse. Critics noted the irony given Jamaica's renowned track enthusiasm. Yet, athletes like Gabby Thomas and Alison dos Santos delivered thrilling performances, ensuring a captivating spectacle for those present.

(With inputs from agencies.)