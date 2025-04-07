Left Menu

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone claimed the long hurdles title at the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston. Despite low attendance, she triumphed in the inaugural meet, securing $100,000 in prize money. The event aims to be the 'Formula One of athlete racing' but struggled to fill the stands despite famous athletes participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 07-04-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 05:45 IST
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder, triumphed in the long hurdles at the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, ending the event with a notable victory. Despite the star-studded lineup, including two-time Olympic champions, the inaugural meet struggled with low attendance.

The unique track event, aspiring to transform athletics with a 'Formula One' like appeal, attracted top talents with hefty prizes. McLaughlin-Levrone, compelled by the competition and prize money, maintained focus on her performance, adding another $100,000 to her winnings.

Despite efforts to boost turnout, including offering free tickets, the stands remained notably sparse. Critics noted the irony given Jamaica's renowned track enthusiasm. Yet, athletes like Gabby Thomas and Alison dos Santos delivered thrilling performances, ensuring a captivating spectacle for those present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025