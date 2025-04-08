Left Menu

Global Health Developments: Medicare Boost, Kellogg Probe, and Duality Biotherapeutics IPO

The latest health news includes a substantial increase in Medicare Advantage payment rates, a probe into Kellogg's health claims, and Duality Biotherapeutics' ambitious Hong Kong IPO. The news also covers a legal settlement by Viatris over opioid claims, significant investment by Novo Nordisk, and Britain's efforts in health data research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 02:29 IST
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a notable 5.06% increase in final reimbursement rates for 2026 Medicare Advantage plans on Monday. This comes after a 0.2% decline last year. The adjustment is higher than the previously proposed 2.2% rise, signaling substantial support for these health plans.

In Texas, WK Kellogg faces an investigation over advertising some breakfast cereals as 'healthy.' The state alleges these products, including Froot Loops, contain artificial colorings linked to health problems. This scrutiny highlights the balancing act manufacturers face between marketing tactics and health regulations.

In Asia, Duality Biotherapeutics is testing investor interest through an IPO in Hong Kong, aiming to raise up to $200 million amid global market tensions. This move reflects the biotech sector's growing influence and market dynamics in the current global financial environment.

