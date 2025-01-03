Left Menu

Uncovering Hidden Dangers: China's Aviation Safety Overhaul

In light of increasing aviation fatalities reaching their highest since 2018, China's aviation authorities are prioritizing the identification of operational hazards. This involves altering flight routes and enhancing runway safety to prevent accidents like the recent Jeju Air crash. The effort aligns with a global shift away from Russian airspace.

Updated: 03-01-2025 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is taking proactive measures to address the rising number of fatalities in the aviation industry, marking the deadliest year worldwide since 2018, with 318 lives lost. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has called for rigorous assessments of industry hazards to uncover potential safety threats that may be hidden in current operations.

A CAAC official, Shu Mingjiang, confirmed that airlines have been warned about these risks and that flight routes are being altered accordingly. The measures come after serious incidents, including a Jeju Air accident stemming from a bird strike, contributing to alarming fatality rates. Such incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance in aviation safety.

In response, Chinese carriers like Air China are steering clear of risky airspaces, notably avoiding regions impacted by geopolitical tensions. Additionally, the CAAC has mandated airports to repel birds actively and perform comprehensive safety hazard reviews, enhancing runway safety measures. This initiative is part of a broader safety push following a tragic China Eastern Airlines crash in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

