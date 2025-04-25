Left Menu

U.S. Fast-Tracks Autonomous Vehicle Innovations Amidst China Competition

The Trump administration plans to accelerate autonomous vehicle deployment by easing safety and reporting requirements. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted a new framework to aid competition against China, drawing mixed responses from industry groups and safety advocates. Revised regulations will allow some autonomous vehicles without specific safety features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:33 IST
U.S. Fast-Tracks Autonomous Vehicle Innovations Amidst China Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced measures to expedite the deployment of autonomous vehicles, exempting some from certain safety and reporting requirements typically applied to human-driven vehicles. This move, revealed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, aims to bolster American automakers against Chinese competition.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an adviser to Trump, has consistently pushed for commercial autonomous taxi operations. These updated rules permit autonomous vehicles lacking specific federal safety standards, like rearview mirrors, to navigate U.S. roads. The relaxed regulations also adjust crash reporting protocols for automakers.

While industry groups like the Alliance for Automotive Innovation welcomed the initiative, safety advocates criticized the reduced emphasis on reporting and exemptions. General Motors, which had sought similar permissions, ceased funding for its Cruise robotaxi enterprise following a series of mishaps and regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

