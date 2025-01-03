Samuthra Infrastructure Ventures into Industrial and Business Parks
Samuthra Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. announces its entry into the industrial and business park sector, aiming to redefine India’s manufacturing ecosystem. The initiative spans over 10 states, anticipates $10 billion in investments, and expects to generate over 2 lakh jobs, promoting sustainable, decentralized development aligned with India's 'Make in India' initiative.
In a significant move, Samuthra Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a leading land aggregator in India, has declared its strategic entry into the industrial and business park sector. The company aims to transform India's manufacturing landscape with developments across more than 10 states, projected to attract investments exceeding $10 billion.
This ambitious plan promises to create an estimated 2 lakh jobs, fostering industrial growth and sustainable, decentralized development. The initiative is expected to enhance India's competitiveness, notably supporting the 'Make in India' agenda by establishing high-quality infrastructure and connectivity.
Samuthra's strategy includes integrating green practices and leveraging their land aggregation expertise, with new projects beginning in Tamil Nadu. The company remains focused on sustainability, innovation, and excellence to drive economic growth and align with national goals.
