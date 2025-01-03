Leadership Shifts at EaseMyTrip Amid Share Sale Clarity

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of online travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip, announced the sale of some promoter shares for personal reasons, shortly after stepping down as CEO.

In a social media post, Pitti, now replaced by his brother Rikant in the CEO role, assured investors that this move does not indicate any loss of faith in the company's potential, emphasizing that EaseMyTrip remains on a significant growth trajectory.

The company confirmed Rikant's appointment as CEO, focusing on spearheading strategic initiatives and enhancing customer experience to strengthen its market position.

