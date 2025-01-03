Leadership Shifts at EaseMyTrip Amid Share Sale Clarity
Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, sold some promoter shares citing personal reasons after resigning as CEO. He assured stakeholders of confidence in the company's future under his brother Rikant's leadership. Rikant, taking over as CEO, is set to focus on innovation and strategic initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Nishant Pitti, co-founder of online travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip, announced the sale of some promoter shares for personal reasons, shortly after stepping down as CEO.
In a social media post, Pitti, now replaced by his brother Rikant in the CEO role, assured investors that this move does not indicate any loss of faith in the company's potential, emphasizing that EaseMyTrip remains on a significant growth trajectory.
The company confirmed Rikant's appointment as CEO, focusing on spearheading strategic initiatives and enhancing customer experience to strengthen its market position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fake Hair Growth Miracle Unveiled: Bald Trio Arrested in Mega Scam
Miraculous Hair Growth Scam Unveiled: Trio Arrested
Revving Up: India's Electric Vehicle Market Set for Explosive Growth
World Bank Approves $187M for New Road Corridor in Honduras to Boost Trade and Economic Growth
Bank of England Holds Steady: Inflation Outpaces Growth