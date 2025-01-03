Left Menu

Leadership Shifts at EaseMyTrip Amid Share Sale Clarity

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, sold some promoter shares citing personal reasons after resigning as CEO. He assured stakeholders of confidence in the company's future under his brother Rikant's leadership. Rikant, taking over as CEO, is set to focus on innovation and strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:14 IST
Nishant Pitti
  • Country:
  • India

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of online travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip, announced the sale of some promoter shares for personal reasons, shortly after stepping down as CEO.

In a social media post, Pitti, now replaced by his brother Rikant in the CEO role, assured investors that this move does not indicate any loss of faith in the company's potential, emphasizing that EaseMyTrip remains on a significant growth trajectory.

The company confirmed Rikant's appointment as CEO, focusing on spearheading strategic initiatives and enhancing customer experience to strengthen its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

