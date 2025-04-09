RBI Lowers India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Encouraging Economic Signs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the country's real GDP growth forecast down to 6.5% for the financial year 2025-26, a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 6.7%. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced this adjustment during a policy briefing, highlighting a stellar 9.2% growth in the preceding year.

Governor Malhotra remains optimistic, noting strong performances from the agriculture sector, buoyed by healthy reservoir levels and a robust harvest. The manufacturing and services sectors are also expected to maintain positive momentum, continuing to drive economic growth following a dip in the previous year's first half.

On the demand front, rural and urban consumption shows promise, fueled by a rise in discretionary spending and investment momentum. Investment gains are bolstered by high-capacity utilization, reinforced infrastructure spending, and corporates' financial health. While merchandise exports face global pressures, services exports are set to remain a pillar of economic resilience.

