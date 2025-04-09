RBI Lowers India's GDP Growth Forecast Amid Encouraging Economic Signs
The Reserve Bank of India adjusts India's GDP growth projection for 2025-26 from 6.7% to 6.5%. Despite the downgrade, positive trends in agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors suggest a robust economic outlook. Concerns remain for merchandise exports amid global uncertainties, while services exports are expected to stay resilient.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the country's real GDP growth forecast down to 6.5% for the financial year 2025-26, a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 6.7%. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced this adjustment during a policy briefing, highlighting a stellar 9.2% growth in the preceding year.
Governor Malhotra remains optimistic, noting strong performances from the agriculture sector, buoyed by healthy reservoir levels and a robust harvest. The manufacturing and services sectors are also expected to maintain positive momentum, continuing to drive economic growth following a dip in the previous year's first half.
On the demand front, rural and urban consumption shows promise, fueled by a rise in discretionary spending and investment momentum. Investment gains are bolstered by high-capacity utilization, reinforced infrastructure spending, and corporates' financial health. While merchandise exports face global pressures, services exports are set to remain a pillar of economic resilience.
