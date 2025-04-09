Rugby Australia's Lucrative Broadcast Deal: A Path to Growth

Rugby Australia has entered into a five-year extension of its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment, valued at up to A$240 million. This new contract, stretching from 2026 to 2030, includes performance incentives connected to Wallabies victories, as reported by Nine-owned newspapers.

The extension represents a significant increase from Rugby Australia's present broadcast agreement and follows a successful organizational reset in 2024. Nine has been broadcasting Wallabies tests and Super Rugby events since 2020 on its platforms, including a two-year extension agreed in 2023.

The new arrangement covers men's and women's rugby matches, such as the Wallabies and Wallaroos games, and introduces tests for the upcoming men's Nations Championship. Rugby Australia's Chief Executive Phil Waugh expressed optimism, stating the deal supports rugby at all levels, including substantial incentives for team performance.

