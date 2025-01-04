Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport

Dense fog in the Kashmir valley disrupted flight operations at Srinagar airport for a second consecutive day, causing delays and rescheduling of flights. Poor visibility remained a major issue, with airlines waiting for conditions to improve before resuming operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Flight operations at Srinagar airport ground to a halt Saturday morning as dense fog shrouded the Kashmir valley, officials reported.

The thick morning fog significantly reduced visibility, causing a cascade of delays for all early flights, with airlines scrapping schedules until conditions improved.

This marks the second day of disrupted flight operations; after a similar episode on Friday, which saw flights diverted and postponed, normal services only resumed around midday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

