Allahabad High Court Delays Hearing in Adulterated Cough Syrup Case

The Allahabad High Court has postponed a hearing on a case involving adulterated cough syrup with codeine until Friday. Several petitions request the stay of arrest and quashing of FIRs filed in Varanasi. The two-judge bench has continued interim protection from arrest for those involved.
The Allahabad High Court has postponed a significant hearing concerning allegedly adulterated cough syrup containing codeine, rescheduling it for Friday.
The court is addressing numerous petitions filed by individuals, including Virendra Lal Verma, seeking to halt arrests and nullify FIRs lodged against them in Varanasi.
In a session chaired by Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Achal Sachdev, the bench decided to maintain the interim protection against arrest for the petitioners while examining FIR challenges from multiple Uttar Pradesh police stations.
